City Moves for 31 March - Who's switching jobs at Quantuma, Medica and FRP?

Today’s City Moves includes Quantuma, Medica and FRP

Quantuma



Business advisory firm Quantuma has announced the appointment of Philippa Robinson as a director in its corporate finance team. Philippa joins Quantuma after qualifying with KPMG to become a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. In her role at KPMG, she spent time on both the corporate tax and corporate finance teams. With over 20 years’ experience in advising businesses, Philippa has worked at advisory boutiques, been a partner in a top 20 accountancy firm and has led the private company teams at city brokers. More recently, she took the step to set up her own advisory firm, Charlton Illingworth, which provides mergers and acquisition services. Mark Lucas, partner and head of corporate finance at Quantuma, said: “Philippa is a well-known and hugely respected professional in the industry. With extensive experience across the Solent region and beyond, Philippa’s significant expertise… will no doubt support the

team as it continues to provide a range of solutions to our clients.”



Medica



Medica Group, UK teleradiology service firm has announced that Richard Jones has been appointed as chief financial officer (CFO) and an executive director of the board. Richard brings with him 20 years’ extensive experience working with and in fast-growing healthcare businesses, nine of which as a proven CFO of two listed healthcare UK companies. He is currently CFO at Mereo Biopharma Group and was previously CFO at Shield Therapeutics. He is also currently a non-executive director and chair of the audit committee at Alliance Pharma. Roy Davis, chairman at Medica, said: “I am delighted to announce that Richard Jones will join Medica as CFO and a member of the board. We are confident that Richard’s experience as a listed company CFO, coupled with his background in healthcare as a research analyst and corporate finance director, will support our engagement with investors as we implement our growth strategy.”



FRP



Specialist business advisory firm FRP has appointed Ian Corfield as partner to its London restructuring advisory team. With 30 years’ industry experience, Ian held senior roles at KPMG and Grant Thornton before being appointed head of corporate finance at CBRE Hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Ian was also a managing director at White Oak Global Advisors, a US-headquartered fund manager. Geoff Rowley, chief executive at FRP, said: “Ian is an industry stalwart with specialisms in debt funding and restructuring, and I have no doubt he will add real value to the team.”