City Moves for 19 December – Who's switching jobs at Turley, Johns & Co and Ashtead?

Today’s City Moves includes Turley, Johns & Co and Ashtead.

Turley

Catriona Fraser has been promoted to director in the London team at national planning and development consultancy Turley. Catriona has been involved in several high-profile projects for Turley across London. She has advised on a number of key London development sites for mixed-use alternative residential schemes, such as student accommodation, co-living and retirement. In her new role Catriona will continue to focus on delivering schemes within the specialist residential sector, as well as town centre regeneration projects. Turley also announced that David Murray-Cox has been promoted to director in Reading. David is currently involved in major schemes across the south-east, including the promotion of around 5,000 new homes in north Essex and a series of later living proposals throughout the region. Turley’s head of planning for London Ben Wrighton said: “It’s been a fantastic year for us in London and the south east as we continue to go from strength to strength in complex market conditions. We’re working on numerous exciting projects across the region for clients who need both flexibility and certainty from the planning system. Our people make this possible and these promotions reflect the talent across the team.”



Johns & Co

Johns & Co, a London estate agency specialising in new homes, has announced the appointment of Monique Chery to marketing director. Monique has nearly 15 years of marketing experience in the property sector, and most recently ran her own marketing consultancy business advising clients in the real estate, tech, luxury consumer and hospitality sectors. Prior to running her own business, Monique was head of marketing at north London estate agency Greene & Co, during and after its acquisition by Countrywide. Monique also spent a number of years working in the US real estate sector for both Corcoran and Beechwood Homes, two premier New York real estate firms. In her role as marketing director, Monique will be responsible for developing and executing the marketing strategy, and positioning the estate agency business for optimum growth.

Ashtead

Equipment rental firm Ashtead has announced the appointment of Jill Easterbrook as a non-executive director from 1 January 2020. Jill has also been made a member of the audit, remuneration and nomination committees. Jill has been chief executive of Boden since 2017. Prior to that she held a number of senior positions with Tesco, and is a non-executive director of Auto Trader. Ashtead chair Paul Walker said: “Jill brings a wealth of retail and digital marketing experience which will add to the strength of the board.”