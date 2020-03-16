City Moves for 16 March — Who's switching jobs at Coretech Solutions, Liontrust and F&C Investment Trust?

Today’s city Moves includes Coretech Solutions, Liontrust and F&C Investment Trust

Coretech Solutions



UK technology specialist Coretech Solutions has announced the appointment of Michael Green as non-executive director. He joins the business following 40 years’ experience in leadership roles across the retail and property sectors. Most recently, he was the first appointed chief executive of the UK Apartment Association (UKAA), a membership organisation championing the UK’s build to rent residential housing market. Phil Cox, managing director of Coretech Solutions commented: “We’re delighted to welcome Michael aboard. Michael’s wealth of experience and knowledge of the property and retail sectors will play a core part in the future development of the company as we pursue further growth.” Michael added: “I am relishing this new challenge to contribute to the evolution and growth of Coretech Solutions, focusing on opening doors to new areas of the market and building visibility and understanding of the brand in the wider property sector.”



Liontrust



Liontrust has appointed Chris Foster as fund manager for three of its sustainable future (SF) equity funds. Having become part of the sustainable investment team in 2013, Chris was an investment analyst with responsibility for financial themes and stocks before being named manager of the three funds. Commenting on the appointment, Simon Clements, lead manager of Liontrust SF funds, said: “Chris deserves the move to fund manager because of the impact of his work on the financial sector. This has positively benefited our funds and therefore investors.”



F&C Investment Trust



The Board of F&C Investment Trust PLC has announced the appointment of Quintin Price as an independent non-executive director. Quintin is a senior adviser at Actis, a privately-owned private equity, real estate and energy and infrastructure company. He is also a non-executive director of Aperture Investors, a New York-based fund manager and is on the Investment Committee of the Leverhulme Trust which is a large national grant-making organisation that supports scholarships for the purposes of research and education. From 2005 to 2015 he was at Blackrock, where he was global head of alpha strategies and a member of the global executive committee. Commenting on the appointment, Beatrice Hollond, chairman of F&C, said: “Quintin brings investment banking and investment management knowledge and expertise to the board from a 30 year career working at a senior level for a number of leading companies and we are delighted that he is joining the board of F&C Investment Trust.”

