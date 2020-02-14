City Moves for 14 February - Who's switching jobs at Takumi, C5 Capital and Shutterstock?

Today’s City Moves includes Takumi, C5 Capital and Shutterstock

Takumi



London-based influencer marketing service Takumi has announced the appointment of Mary Keane-Dawson as group chief executive. Mary is globally recognised as a successful digital agency entrepreneur and business growth expert, having worked in the sector for over 30 years, and has previously held leadership roles at WPP, Steak Media (Denstu), Reform and Collective London. She most recently held the position of principal board member at Ogilvy & Mather, and led its digital performance and paid social division. Mary was also named one of the most influential women in digital in 2019. Commenting on the appointment, Takumi co-founder and executive chairman Matz Stigzelius said: “We are delighted to have such a creative and well-known digital media expert join the team. Mary is highly respected in the industry and her appointment reflects our plans to expand our global influencer offering.



C5 Capital



Specialist investment firm C5 Capital has announced the appointment of Linda Zecher as operating partner. Linda is the founder of the Barkley Group, a specialist consulting firm focused on effective digital transformation. She currently serves as a board member of two public companies, the Tenable Corporation, a leading cybersecurity company, and the Hasbro Corporation where she leads the cybersecurity board committee. Prior to founding the Barkley Group, Linda was president, chief

executive and director of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, a global education and learning company that she

took public. Commenting on her appointment, Linda said: “I’m excited to join C5. The need for a secure

data ecosystem is greater than ever before, and C5’s focus on the latest technologies in space and in

cyber is crucial to that… I will use my experience

and networks to build on its already excellent capabilities.”



Shutterstock



Stock photography company Shutterstock has announced that Stan Pavlovsky will become chief executive officer (CEO). Stan joined the company in April 2019, and currently serves as president and chief operating officer of Shutterstock, and will replace Jon Oringer, who is set to become a member of the board. Prior to joining Shutterstock, Stan served as executive vice president of Meredith Corporation, a media company that is home to leading national brands, including People, Better Homes & Gardens and Instyle. Commenting on his new role, Stan said: “Shutterstock is one of those rare companies which has truly disrupted its industry through technology, and I couldn’t be more honoured to be its next CEO.”

Main image: Getty