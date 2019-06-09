City Moves for 10 June – who’s switching jobs at CIMA, Wells Fargo and London Wall Partners?

Who’s on the move today?

CIMA

Canadian finance leader Amal Ratnayake has been named 86th president of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). In May, Ratnayake was also confirmed as chairman of the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants. As CIMA president, Ratnayake will represent 228,000 members and students across the world and be responsible to ensure the continued strength of the Institute. In his role as Association chairman, he will also work to meet the needs of more than 657,000 public and management accountants and maintain the profession’s relevance to individuals, businesses and other stakeholders across 179 countries and territories. During his term, Ratnayake will focus on advancing a digitally-focused profession, reimagining the services that accounting professionals provide and demonstrating the value they bring in a fast changing business world.

Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo has announced that Nico Marais has been appointed chief executive officer and head of Wells Fargo Asset Management (WFAM), effective immediately. Nico most recently was co-chief executive of WFAM and previously was WFAM president and head of multi-asset solutions. He replaces Kristi Mitchem, who left WFAM in January. Nico joined WFAM in February 2017 from Schroders, where he was head of multi-asset investments and portfolio solutions. Prior to Schroders, Nico was global head of active portfolio management for Blackrock’s multi-asset and client solutions team. Previously, he held several leadership roles with Barclays Global Investors, including global head of investment strategy and head of active equity-Europe, and also worked for the World Bank Group as a bond trader.

London Wall Partners

London Wall Partners is delighted to announce the appointment of Ian McCafferty, a former external member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee and former chief economic adviser to the CBI, as a member of and senior adviser to its investment committee. Prior to his roles at the Bank and the CBI, Ian was head of macroeconomics at BP, chief international economist at both NatWest Markets and Baring Securities and also worked at The Economist and the International Chamber of Commerce, in Paris. He is currently also a senior adviser to Oxford Economics and visiting professor at King’s College, London. Chief executive Nick Fletcher said in addition to his responsibilities, the firm is “planning for Ian to brief clients in an informal way and share his insights on the UK and global economies”.