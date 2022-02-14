City Lights: Interactive light and sound installations light up Square Mile

This week the City of London’s historic streets and iconic buildings can be seen in a dramatic new light through a Square Mile-wide series of innovative and interactive sound and light installations, City A.M. was told today.

City Lights, a new instalment in the Mayor of London’s ‘Let’s Do London’ programme, offers visitors a free and family-friendly trail of five world-class interactive light and sound artworks every evening through the 20th of February (5.30 – 10pm).

Featured artworks include an interactive piano installation that enables players to animate the architecture of the City through music, a rotating sculpture that casts light patterns that explore the creative possibilities of mapping our own brain activity and a multi-coloured, light responsive projection that allows visitors to turn the City streets into their own personal canvas. 

Where: Five locations in City of London, including: St Paul’s Churchyard, St Mary Aldermary Church, St Mary le Bow Churchyard Square, Bloomberg Public Plaza , Queen Victoria Street and Guildhall Yard

When: Every night from 11 – 20 February, 5.30pm to 10pm.

