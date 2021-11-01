City law firm fined £25k for blocking football club transfers

City law firm Mishcon de Reya has been fined £25,000 for allowing multi-million-pound payments to be made through its client account to agents involved in football transfers.

The payments were made to so-called ‘deal wreckers’ who could prevent a transfer of a football player going ahead.

The law firm was seen as a reliable go-between for both the agents and the football club involved to enable these payments.

SDT rules state that any money flowing through a law firm’s account must relate to legal services, and this was in clear violation of that rule.

The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal’s (SDT) sanction came after the firm admitted four breaches of account rules relating to transactions between 2011 and 2015. The firm had denied a fifth breach, but this was found proven by the tribunal this morning.

A spokesperson from Mishcon de Reya told City A.M: “In an ever-evolving regulatory landscape, we make continuous and robust efforts to ensure compliance with our regulatory requirements. The matters that led to the Tribunal hearing – which we self-reported to the regulator in 2017 – concern the monitoring of our client account policies and procedures in 2011-14, and whether the manner in which a client account was used amounted to the provision of a banking facility for a client.

Any findings are of course most unfortunate, and the firm must and will pay heed to them in our process of continuous improvement, but there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing beyond these limited findings. We are glad the matter has now come to a conclusion, save for the costs aspects which will be addressed by the Tribunal in due course.”