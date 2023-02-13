City celebrates ‘human’ business leadership at TLC Lions awards night

Left to right: Shez Iqbal (Director of Publisher Partnerships, Criteo), Rachel Scheel (SVP Global Talent Development and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Criteo), Sally Cosgrove (Partner and Head of People for Audit and Assurance, PwC UK), Sarah Henchoz (Partner, Allen & Overy), Lauren Forbes (Head of Partnerships and Fundraising, InnovateHer), Tahseen Syed (Vice President Business Readiness Lead, London Metal Exchange), Stuart White (CEO, HSBC Global Asset Management UK).

The City’s brightest and best business leaders gathered on Thursday evening last week to celebrate and recognise people and companies that have sought to create a more human working world.

Over 240 guests attended the ‘TLC Lions – Being Human Awards 2023’ at the 5-star Pan Pacific London Hotel ballroom.

Gian Power, CEO and Founder of TLC Lions opened the evening sharing his personal journey from his career at PwC to the launch of TLC Lions – whose mission is to “humanise the working world through the power of storytelling.”

All proceeds from the awards evening were in aid of the Missing People charity.

Guest speaker Sir Trevor McDonald OBE, a patron of the charity, delivered a heartfelt speech, walking through his lived experiences and the lessons from interviewing names such as Nelson Mandela, President George W. Bush and more.

Broadcasting legend Trevor McDonald delivered a moving speech on the night

As the war for talent rages on, both Power and McDonald said that the only future is a more human future.

‘Human CEO of the Year’ award went to Stuart White, CEO of HSBC Global Asset Management UK, who was recognised for creating a strong culture of diversity, equality and inclusion for his employees.

Gymshark was handed the ‘Most Human Company of the Year’ award. The judges said the firm’s values “promote the importance of putting family first, being honest and genuine.”

While Sarah Henchoz, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, was given the ‘Human Leader of the Year’ award, for her role in tackling mental health issues at work, by encouraging employees to be open about their mental health and be their authentic self.

Sarah Henchoz, a partner at law firm Allen & Overy, was given the ‘Human Leader of the Year’ award