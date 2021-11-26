City barristers to hit the screen in new Channel 4 legal documentary

Barristers from 25 Bedford Row will star in a new show with “unprecedented access” to legal lives.

In a four-part documentary, tentatively named The Defenders, a group of barristers from one of the UK’s top criminal defence chambers will be followed around on their daily lives.

The Defenders will show how the barristers work through cases – on anything from speeding fines and shop lifting to armed robbery and murder – from when they are given a brief to preparing for court and a final verdict.

The series will also go beyond the courts to explore their lives outside the law through families, friendships and hobbies.

Channel 4 plans to air the docu-series in Spring next year.