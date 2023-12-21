City A.M.’s jobs of the week

The job market never sleeps. Luckily, City A.M. has collaborated with Jobbio to pick out the most exciting job opportunities in the City and beyond.

Liberty Global

Title: Senior Internal Auditor

Location: London

Liberty Global is a world leader in converged broadband, video and mobile communications and an active investor in cutting-edge infrastructure, content and technology ventures.



The role: Plan, coordinate, execute and report internal audits in accordance with the Liberty Global internal audit methodology to provide independent assurance and advice to improve Liberty Global’s control environment and operations.

Salary: Competitive

About you:

Professionally-qualified accountant or auditor from either a top 10 firm or with relevant industry experience.

Experience in risk-based auditing and risk management.

Experience of auditing in the technology, media or telecoms sectors is considered a plus.

Read more about the role, the benefits and apply here:

https://jobs.cityam.com/job/senior-internal-auditor-3-at-liberty-global-2?source=newsletter&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=job

Hargreaves Lansdown

Title: Security Incident Responder

Location: Bristol

Hargreaves Lansdown is one of the UK’s top investment platform for private investors, based in Bristol. For more than 40 years they have helped investors save time, tax and money on their investments.

The role: An exciting opportunity has arisen to join the Cyber Defence Team as a Security Incident Responder. You will lead the maturing security incident management function and play a crucial role in ensuring the ongoing security and protection of our systems and data. Your primary responsibility will be to manage and oversee response to security incidents, including creating incident response playbooks, conducting PIRs (Post Incident Reviews), and generating RCA (Root Cause Analysis) reports.

Salary: Competitive

About you:

Proven experience in incident response management, preferably in a financial services or highly regulated environment.



Strong knowledge of incident response methodologies, tools, and frameworks and familiarity with regulatory requirements.



Experience in creating incident response playbooks and conducting post-incident reviews and RCA reports.



In-depth knowledge of the MITRE ATT&CK framework and NIST guidelines, and the ability to apply them in real-world scenarios.



Security+, GCIH (GIAC Certified Incident Handler), MAD (MITRE ATT&CK for Defenders) or other relevant SANS or security qualifications (desirable).

Read more about the role, the benefits and apply here:

https://jobs.cityam.com/job/security-incident-responder-at-hargreaves-lansdown-2?source=newsletter&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=job

Low Carbon Contracts Company

Title: Senior Full Stack Engineer

Location: London, Canary Wharf

Low Carbon Contracts Company’s mission is to accelerate the delivery of net zero. They enable investment into low carbon technologies, starting in proven technologies such as wind and solar and moving into hydrogen and carbon capture, usage and storage. They support the delivery of the government’s objective of ensuring that the country can deliver its goal to provide a reliable, low cost and clean energy system.

The role: As a Senior Full Stack Engineer you will be part of a growing group of skilled software engineers, data modellers, and quant analysts. This role is very hands-on with coding so you will need to be comfortable getting stuck in, helping design highly scalable software solutions to improve functionality and system longevity and translate designs and wireframes into high quality code.

Salary: c.£80,000

About you:

At least 5 years’ experience of coding Python and 3+ years using the Django framework (other frameworks will be considered) and 3 years’ experience of coding in a front-end capacity (preferably React but other frameworks will be considered).



At least 1 year’s experience line management of developer(s), microservices and using related tools; RESTful API development and management.



Solid understanding of design patterns and relevant implementation models and DevOps tooling, GitLab, CI/CD, Jenkins, build pipelines and source control systems.



Working knowledge of cloud infrastructure services: compute, storage, networking, hybrid connectivity, monitoring/logging, security and IAM.

Read more about the role, the benefits and apply here:

https://jobs.cityam.com/job/senior-full-stack-engineer-at-low-carbon-contracts-company-1?source=newsletter&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=job