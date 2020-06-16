Cineworld to reopen UK cinemas with social distancing measures on 10 July

Cinema chain Cineworld today revealed it will reopen UK cinemas from 10 July as it hopes blockbuster releases including Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and Disney’s live action Mulan will attract wary punters to its screens.

UK cinemas will reopen after more than three months of lockdown after Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered all non-essential British shops to close on 23 March to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Cineworld said it has introduced “several operational changes” and implemented technology to make the cinema “safe but enjoyable”.

New measures include social distancing within cinema auditoriums, though Cineworld did not say whether customers must sit two metres apart.

It has also changed film schedules to manage queues and avoid crowds in Cineworld chain lobbies. And when cinemas reopen they will have enhanced cleanliness and sanitation procedures.

Cineworld CEO Mooky Greidinger said: “We are thrilled to be back and encouraged by recent surveys that show that many people have missed going to the movie theatre.

“With a strong slate confirmed for the coming weeks, including among others Tenet, Mulan, A Quiet Place Part II, Wonder Women 1984, Black Widow, Bond, Soul, Top Gun Maverick and many more, the entire Cineworld team remains committed to being ‘the best place to watch a movie’.”

The US will also reopen on 10 July, after Poland on 3 July, Czech Republic and Slovakia on 26 June, Israel on 9 July, Bulgaria on 3 July and Hungary and Romania set for the week of 3 July.

More to follow.