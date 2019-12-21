Christmas weather: Flood warnings in place across England

Flood warnings have been put in place across England with recent downpours set to continue.

More than 100 warnings have been implemented across the south and east of England, as well as the Midlands and Yorkshire.

There is a severe weather warning in place across southern England until noon on Sunday with around 30mm (1.18in) of rain forecast.

Read more: Wet weather dampens November retail footfall figures

It could hamper travel plans of those making a Christmas getaway and motorists have been urged to check planned routes in advance.

It comes after flooding on Friday that saw the M23 closed between junction 10 and 11 in both directions in West Sussex. It has now reopened.

Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services were all also affected after rail lines were flooded. Customers are advised to check before traveling.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Deakin said: “Because it’s been so very wet across the South this extra rain falling on to saturated ground could cause some further problems, so there is a weather warning in force scooting along southern counties during Saturday evening.”

He said the “fairly angry weather system” would also bring “very strong winds” as well as the heavy rainfall.

Highways England have advised motorists to adapt to driving in wet weather by slowing down and keeping extra distance to the vehicle in front.

The Environment Agency has issued 106 flood warnings and 261 flood alerts, which warn flooding is possible.

There is already travel disruption for those looking to head down to the coast or Dover’s port, with the M20 eastbound in Kent closed at the junction with the M25 following a serious traffic accident.