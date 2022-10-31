Christmas under threat: All poultry must be housed indoors amid ‘largest ever outbreak’ of bird flu

Turkey. (Photo by Jonathan Cooper on Unsplash)

Christmas turkeys are under threat as a massive outbreak of bird flu1 is forcing the UK to house all poultry and captive birds indoors.

From 7 November, the birds will need to be kept indoors and follow stringent biosecurity measures, the chief Chief Veterinary Officer Christine Middlemiss said today.

In a statement published by the Department for Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA), she said Britain is facing its “largest ever outbreak” of the disease.

Middlemiss warned bird flu is out of control with “rapid escalation in the number of cases on commercial farms and in backyard birds across England.”

“The risk of kept birds being exposed to disease has reached a point where it is now necessary for all birds to be housed until further notice.”

“Scrupulous biosecurity and separating flocks in all ways, from wild birds remain the best form of defence.”

“Whether you keep just a few birds or thousands, from Monday 7 November onwards you must keep your indoors. This decision has not been taken lightly, but is the best way to protect your birds from this highly infectious disease.”

The measures will require poultry owners to keep birds indoors, extending the order in place in “hot spot” areas including Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex, to the whole of England.

Defra added “evidence shows that housing birds reduces the risk of kept birds being infected with bird flu. However, housing alone will not protect birds and all keepers must still follow the other enhanced biosecurity measures”.