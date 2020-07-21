Chris Whitty: Second wave of coronavirus is a 'really serious concern'

Professor Chris Whitty has said that a second wave of coronavirus in Britain this winter is a “really serious concern”, as the chief medical officer faced a grilling over the UK’s response to Covid-19.

Facing questions from former health secretary Jeremy Hunt in a virtual meeting of the Health and Social Care Committee, Whitty said: “A surge in winter is a really serious concern looking forward [and] where I spend most of my thinking time.”

The chief medical officer said the UK needs asymptomatic testing capabilities to defeat a potential second wave, adding: “If there was a big surge, I would absolutely be in favour of going for regular testing, even in advance of knowing the optimum frequency.”

In a tense stand-off between Hunt and Whitty, the chief medical officer admitted that the UK death toll was exacerbated because Britain did not have sufficient testing capacity to contain the virus before the lockdown was introduced.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown on 23 March, two weeks after Italy and nine days after Spain, despite the fact that 6,650 people had tested positive and 335 people had died in the UK by that point.

Whitty said: “We had no capacity to do it on the scale that was needed for the kind of epidemic that we had.”

“I think it’s well known at that stage we had incredibly limited testing capacity, and we were at the tail end of the winter respiratory illness system. We therefore had no capacity to find all the cases and do the kind of isolation that you would need to do if you think about the scale of what we’ve got.”

However, he dug his heels in over claims that the UK failed to appropriately respond to increasing infection rates around the country, adding: “Given that capacity, that was in my view the correct advice.”

Asked whether MPs had “followed the science”, as Johnson repeatedly stated was at the core of the government’s response, Whitty said: “I am confident that the ministers at the time, who were put in an incredibly difficult position, in my view, followed the advice given by Sage.”