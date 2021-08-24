Chinese Uber rival Didi suspends UK launch amid data crackdown

Ride hailing platform Didi has called off plans to launch in continental Europe including in UK cities.

The firm is consulting with staff working on its Western Europe roll out on assigning roles and potential redundancies, according to reports from the BBC and The Telegraph.

Plans to launch in London, Sheffield and Salford have been scrapped for at least 12 months.

Beijing authorities have cracked down on the firm in recent months including removing it from the country’s app stores, preventing it from signing up new users.

The Chinese government has cracked down on firms amid concerns about user data leaving China.

A Didi spokesperson: “We continue to explore additional new markets, liaising with relevant stakeholders in each and being thoughtful about when to introduce our services.

“As soon as we have any more news on additional new markets, we look forward to sharing.”

“We have established an international talent hub in the UK, recognising the exceptional quality of people in the market. Beyond that, any personnel matters remain strictly confidential.”