Chinese New Year 2020 in London: Where to celebrate the Year of the Rat

Chinese New Year 2020 takes place on Saturday 25 January but celebrations run for two weeks across the capital.

London festivities are the biggest outside Asia and this year, the Year of the Rat, is no different.

BFI Southbank

13-26 January – £10-25

The British Film Institute Southbank has a programme of screenings showcasing some of the best of Chinese cinema.

This includes Little Q, a drama about a grumpy chef who starts to lose his sight and finds a new lease of life in his guide dog, and the 2017 documentary Four Springs which follows a couple preparing for New Year over a four year period.

A matinee screening of Mountains May Depart is free for over-60s.

National Maritime Museum

25 January – Free entry

The museum is hosting a day of family activities including arts and crafts and a performance from Step Out Arts and the Guizhou Song and Dance Ensemble.

There will also be origami, flag printing, Chinese storytelling and the chance to learn to play the game Mahjong.

The day of celebration runs from 11am-4pm with sessions in Mandarin and English.

There will be a number of places throughout London to celebrate the Chinese New Year

Duke of York Square

25 January – Free entry

The square’s regular Saturday Fine Food Market is getting an Asian makeover with a special Chinese market serving traditional delicacies and entertainment alongside the usual traders. The market will open 10am-4pm.

W London’s ‘One Night in Shanghai’

25 January – Free

Leicester Square’s The Perception at W London is hosting a Shanghai-inspired Chinese New Year party. Celebrate into the early hours with DJs, dragon dancers and Eastern-inspired cocktails.

Lunar New Year Premieres with Tangram

25 January – £12-16

The rising artist collective Tangram will perform at London Symphony Orchestra St Luke’s for a new year concert. The show will weave together Chinese and contemporary classical music and remix ideas of what music can be.

There is a panel discussion with composers and ethnomusicologists before the performance.

London’s Chinese New Year Parade

26 January – Free

As London’s main hub of celebration, Chinatown will be full of lion dances, street performers, craft stalls, Chinese zodiac animals and music.

The colourful carnival parade begins on Charing Cross Road at 10am.

It will make its way down Shaftesbury Avenue where there will be a cultural zone of stages, DJs and taekwondo demonstrations, before floating down to finish in Trafalgar Square.



There will be a parade through London on 26 January

The National Gallery

26 January – Free

Celebrate at the gallery’s family festival day in collaboration with London Chinatown Chinese Association and Happy Mandarin.

There will be children’s Chinese dance shows, sweet dumpling workshops and Mandarin story and rhyme sessions. Places are limited so advanced booking is recommended.

The Cutty Sark

1-2 February – Free with admission to the ship (£6.75-15)

Cutty Sark is running art workshops inspired by the tea clipper’s voyages to China where families can decorate their own Chinese fans.

Museum of London Docklands

8-9 February – Free

Enjoy performances, martial arts demonstrations and creative workshops across the weekend at the museum’s family-friendly event. Suitable for all ages, activities start at 11am.

Some sessions will be available to book in advance and may have a small charge.

Kym’s

Until 9 February – £45pp

Chef Andrew Wong has created a special five-course feast to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Dishes include a prosperity salad, black truffled pumpkin with egg emulsion, Fuji apple with orange sorbet and the signature three treasure trio of roasted meats. Staff will also be handing out fortune cookies filled with prizes.

The menu is available for lunch and dinner every day, excluding Saturday lunch time.