Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget review: a sequel for sequel’s sake

Chicken Run has a week’s cinematic release before going to Netflix

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget review and star rating: ★★★★

Over twenty years after the first film, Aardman Animation’s Chicken Run gets a sequel – all thanks to Netflix. This new adventure sees Ginger (voiced by Thandiwe Newton) seeking a safer place for her flock, which now includes Molly (Bella Ramsey), her daughter with Rocky The Rooster (Zachary Levi).

Original voice stars Julia Sawalha and Mel Gibson were not asked to return, with the former exclusion being attributed to ageism. The replacements sound like decent enough alternatives in a film that just about justifies its existence. In truth, it’s a sequel for sequel’s sake, with homages to spy films rather than the Great Escape pastiche of the original.

For the most part, this sequel is funny and energetic enough to stifle cynicism, and additions like Ramsay as a youngster keen to see the outside world gives the story some spirit. The fun, uniquely British feel of Aardman means Chicken Run: Dawn of The Nugget is a pleasure to watch, as long as you don’t compare it too closely to its predecessor.

Chicken Run: Dawn of The Nugget is in cinemas from 8 December and on Netflix from 15 December

