Chelsea owners caught in backlash over investment in French club Strasbourg

Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is “not welcome” at Strasbourg, say some French supporters

Chelsea and co-owner Todd Boehly are facing a backlash from Strasbourg supporters as they close in on a deal to buy a large minority stake in the French football club.

Confirmation is said to be imminent that the Blues have acquired a shareholding of around 40 per cent in the team from Alsace.

Strasbourg would become Chelsea’s first partner club in what their US owners hope will become a wide-ranging portfolio similar to Manchester City’s parent organisation, City Football Group.

But the anticipated development has angered some French fans, who protested with signs declaring “Boehly not welcome”.

Chairman Boehly and majority shareholder Clearlake Capital are keen to put Chelsea at the heart of a multi-club network, which can help with talent identification, development and eligibility.

Part-owning Strasbourg could help Chelsea sign their best talent and allow them to send young players on loan to gain experience or hit certain targets needed to obtain UK work permits.

Chelsea are expected to pursue a stake in a Portuguese club next, with Rio Ave among those linked.

City Football Group last year saw a proposed buyout of NAC Breda collapse amid protests from the Dutch side’s fans.

Supporters even travelled to England to hang a banner outside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium that read: “Stay out of our territory, NAC is not a City Group story”.

The NAC board later decided against pursuing the deal, instead selling shares to a group of local businesspeople.

Boehly and Clearlake have embarked on an ambitious overhaul of Chelsea since buying the club from sanctioned oligarch Roman Abramovich for £2.5bn last summer.

They have changed managers twice, most recently appointing former Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino, hired a new sporting director and recruitment specialists and spent more than £500m on transfer fees.