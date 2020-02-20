Chart attack: EU and UK at war over misleading stats

A row has erupted between the UK and EU over both sides’ misleading use of charts to score political points.

Yesterday the European Commission published a series of new slides arguing why the UK should not be granted the same kind of trade deal as Canada.

Read more: EU ‘fails to see the point’ on UK’s Brexit trade stance, claims negotiator Frost

The deck was headed “UK is different from other trade partners”, and visualised the volume of Britain’s trade compared with other countries such as Canada, Japan, Switzerland and South Korea.

However critics have pointed to the fact that the bubble is much larger than the underlying figures would suggest. According to Politico, the UK’s trade with the EU is around 4.4 times the size of Japan’s – but the bubble is more than 16 times the size.

#Brexit battles: EU hits back at U.K., saying Britain cannot be treated like Canada because it's much closer (33 km vs. 5000 km) and exports to EU are "considerably" bigger (€197 billion vs. €125 billion for Canada, Japan and South Korea together). https://t.co/TIZXoJEcT7 pic.twitter.com/oTugf9rBb1 — Hans von der Burchard (@vonderburchard) February 19, 2020

David Spiegelhalter, a professor of the public understanding of risk at Cambridge University, described the slide as “indefensible” and went against “standard graphical practice.”

“It’s also the biggest mistake to make. It’s incorrect to use diameter to represent volume,” he said, adding that it was “the sort of thing a junior person would do.”

Read more: EU hints at Elgin Marbles demands as it fights back over level-playing field

Kevin McConway, emeritus professor of applied statistics at the Open University, agreed that the chart was “horribly misleading.”

“The UK does have more trade with the EU27 than each of the other countries shown, but nowhere near as much more as you’d think from looking at this,” he said, “If you’re going to use data to make a point, do use it properly.”

A Commission spokesperson defended the chart, saying: “The chart was generated with an Excel chart tool, based on data from Eurostat. The width of each bubble is proportionate to the total trade of each country.”

But this is not the only chart to have received criticism for clouding the situation ahead of the next stage of Brexit talks, due to begin in early March.

Downing Street has also been attacked after posting Michel Barnier’s old ‘staircase’ slide, showing that the UK could secure a Canada-style FTA under Theresa May’s red lines.

Number 10 was using the slide to argue that the EU has moved the goal-posts on level-playing field commitments.

In 2017 the EU showed on their own slide that a Canada type FTA was the only available relationship for the UK. Now they say it’s not on offer after all. @MichelBarnier what’s changed? pic.twitter.com/ve8zeAqbSZ — No.10 Press Office (@Number10press) February 18, 2020

But this was quickly seized upon by critics, including May’s former chief of staff Gavin Barwell, who pointed out that the EU has always highlighted the difference between the UK and other countries on the basis of locality and size.

Nothing has changed. The EU has always said an FTA with the UK would need greater level playing field provisions than CETA because of the UK's geographic proximity and the interdependence of the two economies. See para 77 of the Political Declaration this Government agreed. https://t.co/GLsvuJrric — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) February 19, 2020