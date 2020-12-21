Charles Schwab fined £9m for failing to protect client assets

The UK’s financial watchdog has fined investment firm Charles Schwab UK £9m for failing to adequately protect client assets and making a false statement to the regulator.

Charles Schwab’s breaches occurred between August 2017 and April 2019 when it moved client money from its UK arm to a US business.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) today said Schwab “failed to arrange adequate protection for its clients’ assets under UK rules”. It fined the company £8.96m.

“Charles Schwab UK failed to get the correct permissions from the FCA; then failed to be open with us and, finally, failed to put in place the necessary safeguards to ensure, if required, there could be an orderly return of client assets,” said Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement at the watchdog.

Charles Schwab has been contacted for comment.

More to follow.