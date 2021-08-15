Channel 4 bring in ex-Ofcom chief in bid to fight privatisation

Channel 4 has brought in the former head of media watchdog Ofcom to help try and fight off the network’s planned privatisation.

Flint Global, a firm founded by former Ofcom boss Ed Richards, has been drafted in by the network as it tries to avoid being sold in private hands.

The Sunday Telegraph also reports that EY has been brought in by the network to update a report into the economic contribution Channel 4 is responsible for.

Channel 4 chairman Charles Garussa and chief executive Alex Mahon are fighting against the sale, which the government has said will “guarantee” the broadcaster thrives for another 40 years.

Mahon has said the planned sale would cause “irreversible damage” and effect how well the channel can reach younger and regional audiences as it was set up to do.

In a letter to digital and culture secretary Oliver Dowden, Garussa said: “The lack of any detailed analysis, evidence or impact assessment leaves us as a board deeply concerned given our statutory responsibility to deliver Channel 4’s remit.”

Channel 4 refused to comment on the reports.