Champions League final not about revenge over Real Madrid, says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Klopp’s Liverpool face a repeat of the 2018 Champions League final when they face Real Madrid on Saturday

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp insists revenge is not top of the agenda when his team face Real Madrid in the Champions League final again on Saturday.

The Spanish giants beat Liverpool in the final four years ago, when Reds forward Mohamed Salah was forced off early with a shoulder injury sustained in a tangle with Sergio Ramos.

When they saw off Manchester City to join Liverpool in this season’s final Salah was quick to declare on social media that he had a “score to settle” with Real.

But Klopp said: “This was a harsh night for us – it was tough to take. But I don’t believe in revenge or think revenge is a fantastic idea.

“I understand what Mo said – he wants to put it right. But in Germany we say you always meet twice in life.

“If we get the chance to win it this time it will be a great story, but it will not be because of what happened in 2018.”

Meanwhile Salah has ended speculation over his immediate future by pledging to stay at Liverpool next season.

The Egypt international is out of contract in 12 months’ time but insists he will not be moving before then.

“I am staying next season for sure,” Salah said.

Team-mate Sadio Mane, however, who is elao entering the last year of his current deal, has hinted that he could leave this summer.

“This question [about my future] I will answer after Champions League,” he said. “If I’m staying or not, I’m going to answer after [the] Champions League.”