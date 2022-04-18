Champions Cup two legged ties introduced new spark to European rugby

Montpellier managed to defend their 14-point advantage over Harlequins on Saturday as the Champions Cup round of 16 second legs took place. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Some said the past fortnight’s two legged ties would kick the life out of European rugby. Others said it would be one of the best changes the governing body, EPCR, could make to liven up the continental season. Well, after the weekend’s second leg matches, it’s clear that the latter opinion has won out.

It was feared that the two-legged system wouldn’t work mainly because teams would spend the opening match sussing each other out, making sure that both went into the return leg with something to play for. But in the second games, when each side knew exactly what they needed to do, the quality of rugby intensified.

On Friday night the might of Leinster took on Connacht in an all-Irish match-up. The aggregate score of 82-41 was the highest of the weekend, and Leinster earned a tough tie against Leiceter in the East Midlands next month.

In an all-English affair, Bristol were defending a 10-9 lead from last week but succumbed to 14-man Sale 39-44 on aggregate. This was a key demonstration of where both clubs are at: Sale finding ways to stay in the game and Bristol making very little of their opportunities.

Super Saturday started with a classic. Montpellier came into their game with Harlequins 14 points up from the first leg and yet as major underdogs – they were nearly written off when they made 13 changes to their matchday XV.

The rugby proved free-flowing and superb from both sides, and despite a try of the season contender from Joe Marchant for Quins, set up with an incredible dummy from Marcus Smith, the French side survived 59-60 on aggregate.

Last year’s runners-up La Rochelle put Bordeaux to the sword with a 62-36 win over their French rivals which was testament to what director of rugby Ronan O’Gara is building on the Atlantic coast.

Munster are great at chasing a game – ask anyone who went to the ‘Miracle Match’ at Thomond Park in 2003. In front of a raucous crowd on Saturday, the Irish province downed Exeter in front of a Munster shirt-wearing Jack Nowell, who was on his stag do.

Beating the Chiefs 34-23 on aggregate would have handed the Limerick side a home tie against Toulouse but, due to an Ed Sheeran concert on the weekend of their quarter-final, they will be hosting the reigning champions in Dublin instead.

The penultimate match saw another one-point game, with Toulouse prevailing 49-50 against Ulster. A red card for Tom O’Toole – one of five of that colour and one of 20 cards overall this weekend –scuppered Ulster’s chances of a famous scalp at Ravenhill, and Toulouse marched on.

And in the final game of the weekend, which saw Racing 92 took on Stade Francais in a Parisian derby, yet another red card for Stade helped their rivals to a 55-31 aggregate win.

The round of 16 was a success last year in its one-leg format but the introduction of a reverse fixture has added some spice to the calendar. Long may it remain.