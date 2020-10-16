Champions Cup final: Exeter aim to increase English dominance in club rugby's European showpiece

Exeter Chiefs take on Racing 92 this weekend in the European Champions Cup final, one of the last remaining fixtures of an interrupted rugby season.

Both teams will be looking to lift the trophy for the first time when they clash at Ashton Gate in Bristol on Saturday afternoon.

A win for Exeter would extend England’s dominance of the competition previously known as the Heineken Cup.

English clubs have won three of the last four Champions Cups, having previously gone eight years without a winner.

Premiership teams lead the way in the all-time records, having collectively won nine times.

A win for two-time runners-up Racing 92, however, would see French sides draw level with their English counterparts.

Irish teams, meanwhile, have claimed the title on seven occasions. No Welsh, Scottish or Italian outfit has ever won the tournament.

Like Exeter, Racing 92 are aiming to win the Champions Cup for the first time (AFP via Getty Images)

Although England has a proud record, the most successful individual clubs are French and Irish.

Both Toulouse and Leinster have won four Champions Cups apiece, one more than Toulon and last year’s winners Saracens.