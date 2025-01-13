Cera secures $150m funding for AI-led healthcare

The UK’s largest HealthTech company, Cera, has raised $150m (£122m) to fuel its AI-driven home healthcare model, reducing strain on the NHS and improving nationwide patient care.

The capital was raised through a funding round led by Schroders Capital and BDT & MSD Partners.

The HealthTech leader uses AI to deliver preventative, in-home care, to address the challenges that an overwhelmed emergency services, an ageing population and mounting waiting lists have caused.

Its model has claimed to cut patient falls by 20 per cent, reduce emergency hospital admissions by up to 70 per cent, as well as speed up hospital discharges.

Cera has also pledged to tackle the healthcare staffing shortage, having received one million application for nurse or carer roles in the last two years to meet future workforce demand.

It uses technology which streamlines travel and administrative tasks, which will help to free up carers’ time to provide an additional two hours of patient care a day.

The new funding will support several initiatives like enhancing its AI technology, expanding specialised care and clinical trials and upskilling healthcare workers in AI.

Investors have expressed confidence in the HealthTech company’s ability to combine quality care with cost efficiency, seen through its 150 per cent five-year compound annual growth rate, and cash flow positive status.

Vahit Alili of Schroders Capital said “Cera positively delivers across all components of the iron triangle of healthcare—quality, accessibility, and cost-efficiency.”