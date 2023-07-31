Capita picks Amazon exec to lead outsourcing giant

London-listed outsourcing firm Capita is undergoing a change of leadership as CEO Jon Lewis steps down, passing the baton to Adolfo Hernandez.

After over five years at the helm, Lewis is retiring as chief executive and board director, leaving the company in the hands of Hernandez, a seasoned tech expert with 30 years of experience, currently serving as VP of global telecommunications for Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Capita, which provides data and IT outsourcing processes, has had a rocky year so far, dealing with two major cyber attacks.

The first attack, which hit in March, exposed personal information and passport images on the dark web, affecting customer data for renowned brands like M&S, Diageo, Unilever, and Rothesay.

Then, two months later, Capita was embroiled in a second data breach affected local councils partnering with them.

David Lowden, the chair, praised Lewis for his “outstanding leadership and determination in rebuilding Capita from the ground up” and for his decision to postpone retirement due to the March cyber incident.

Last year Lewis triggered the hunt for his successor after telling the board he was exploring the possibility of retirement once the business had returned to growth.

Lowden said Capita “is now a purpose-led business which Jon has refocused, strengthened and returned to growth, while rebuilding client trust and improving colleague engagement.”

Lewis will leave in late 2023 but will stick around in the business until next July “to ensure an orderly transition”, Capita said.

Looking forward, Lowden added that Hernandez’s appointment is a “testament to the exciting potential for the business”, as it looks to focus on growth and its digital services.

Adolfo Hernandez said: “I am very excited to be joining Capita. The Group is in strong financial health and well positioned for accelerated revenue growth in both its public service and customer experience markets, with a healthy pipeline of future opportunities.”

Despite the recent cyber challenges, Capita secured two lucrative government contracts worth a combined total of £565m in May.

The company is gearing up to announce its half-year results this Friday, with trading aligning with company expectations for the first six months of the year.

Capita shares are up 11 per cent year to date and they edged very slightly up this morning.