Caduceus introduces the world’s first metaverse protocol in the blockchain space

Ahead of the official main network launch, Caduceus Metaverse Protocol has released multi-stage network iterations on an invite-only basis to selected developers this afternoon.

Selected users will be able to participate in the Caduceus network test environment, complete tasks and win high-value rewards, prizes and utilities.

Version 1.0.1 is now open for public testing, and is an open blockchain platform for Metaverse and Digital Twins providing secure high speed meta power for developers and users.

The move represents a breakthrough in metaverse development, and revolutionises the use of a multi-level, distributed Metaverse Graph structure, with unlimited expansion and large-scale parallel processing capabilities beyond the data structure of ordinary blockchains.

With BigBang’s programmable acceleration blockchain consensus system, StarRing’s transaction parallel execution engine and Nebula’s unlimited expansion of the block database, Caduceus is capable of maximum processing capacity in highly concurrent and complex environments.

It will help end-users supplement local computing power, improve processing efficiency and reduce the risk of network delay and congestion by adopting an open platform close to the data source.

The Metaverse requires high synchronisation, low latency and rapid transmission of large amounts of data; Caduceus makes all of this accessible in the public chain, with the potential for it to become the core infrastructure of all future metaverses.