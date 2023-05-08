Butcher saved by former Asda boss resumes trade

Farmison & Co will once again begin selling its upmarket meats this week as a consortium led by the former chief of Asda look to bring the embattled brand back to life, following its collapse and subsequent rescue deal last month.

The luxury butcher, which trades to the likes of Harrods and Fortnum & Mason, has said that it will begin selling a selection of goods on its website this week, with plans to gradually reintroduce the rest of its collection over the coming months.

Moreover, Farmison revealed that it has also re-engaged talks with key leaders in operations, as part of a plan to “re-recruit over 50 people over the course of the coming months” and has reopened its Ripon headquarters.

In April the business collapsed into administration with 75 staff faced with redundancy.

However, Andy Clarke, the former head of supermarket, teamed up with branding experts Chilli Marketing and its former founder and managing director, Gareth Whittle, to save the brand from extinction.

“It will be some weeks yet before we have our full ranges back online, but we thank each and every one of the customers who’ve sent us those messages of encouragement and support over the past few weeks. It means the world to the whole Farmison team,” Clarke, who is now executive chairman of Farmison & Co, said.

“We look forward to serving them once more in the days, weeks and months ahead,” he added.