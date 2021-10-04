Businesses must balance flexibility with office culture to fight 'tsunami of turnover'

Three in four companies are concerned about the impact of remote working on corporate culture and staff retention, with half preparing themselves for widespread employee burnout in 2022, according to a report by specialist recruiter Robert Half.

The report showed that remote workers were at risk of burnout due to the lack of distinction between work-life and home-life, causing them to work harder. It also noted company culture was compromised by remote working, with less team work, fewer integration activities, and a growing distance between colleagues.

Matt Weston, Robert Half’s UK managing director, noted how these compromises were especially detrimental for younger workers, for whom remote working could inhibit learning and reduce company loyalty.

At a time when staff retention is a major company issue – 89 per cent of business leaders say they are wary about their company’s ability to retain loyal staff – increasing employee loyalty by reinvigorating corporate culture is a key concern for employers.

However, with two in five UK employees believing flexible working should be offered as standard, according to the report, employers are left in a difficult position when encouraging a return to the office.

Weston said, “Candidates are demanding flexible working conditions and businesses are delivering, but concerns are starting to emerge about the impact of home-working on corporate culture, leaving businesses between a rock and a hard place. It is crucial that business leaders find a way to balance flexibility with the culture and communication required to create a loyal and cohesive team.

“We’re already seeing a tsunami of turnover as employees shift their priorities and expectations in the wake of the pandemic, so business leaders need to listen carefully to strike the right balance and prevent their best talent from jumping ship.”

In anticipation of high burnout and staff turnover, many employers have already shifted their culture to focus on flexibility and wellbeing. Nearly half of employers added remote working to their benefits package over the last year and more than half now offer a 24/7 mental health hotline.