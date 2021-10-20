Burberry names Gianni Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd as its new CEO

Fashion group Burberry has named Gianni Versace boss Jonathan Akeroyd as its new chief executive. Akeroyd, 54, will take up the post on April 1 next year.

The British national has headed up Milan-based fashion house Gianni Versace since 2016, before which he was chief executive of Alexander McQueen for 12 years.

He replaces Marco Gobbetti, who in June announced unexpected plans to leave Burberry the end of 2021 after nearly five years in the role.

Chairman Gerry Murphy will lead the group on an interim basis until Akeroyd joins in April.

Murphy said: “Jonathan is an experienced leader with a strong track record in building global luxury fashion brands and driving profitable growth.

“He shares our values and our ambition to build on Burberry’s unique British creative heritage and his deep luxury and fashion industry expertise will be key to advancing the next phase of Burberry’s evolution.”

Akeroyd added: “I am honoured to be joining Burberry as chief executive officer.

“I have long admired Burberry’s position as the most iconic British luxury brand and I have a deep affection for its storied heritage.

“I am looking forward to returning to London, where I first built my career in the luxury industry, to join a talented team with ambitious plans for the future and a strong platform to accelerate growth.”