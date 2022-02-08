Bumper BP profits lead FTSE 100 higher

A resurgence in profits at BP prompted investors to flow into the oil giant, boosting London’s top index this morning.

The capital’s premier FTSE 100 index added 0.46 per cent to reach 7,608.67 points, while the domestically-focused FTSE 250 index, which is more aligned with the health of the UK economy, jumped 0.06 per cent to 21,810.83 points.

Results posted this morning revealed BP swung back from deep losses driven by a slump in oil prices triggered by Covid-19 restrictions depressing global demand for the commodity.

Profits came in at £9.5bn for the whole year, with most of the haul booked in the final three months of 2021 as it reaped the rewards of a rebound in oil prices.

BP reported a $5.6bn loss in 2020. Its share price climbed 1.5 per cent during the first morning session.

Oil prices have been hoisted from their pandemic lows over the course of last year, driven by a resurgence in demand as economies around the world emerged from Covid-19 curbs.

BP represents an enormous share of the FTSE 100, meaning movements in its share price exert a strong influence over the direction of the index.

Fellow commodity giants led the capital’s premier index higher. Miners Glencore, Antofagasta and Rio Tinto were three top performers on the FTSE 100, each adding at least 3.1 per cent.

Meanwhile, on the FTSE 250, lender Virgin Money was the biggest riser, climbing 3.77 per cent.

The pound gained ground on the greenback, strengthening 0.05 per cent to buy $1.354.