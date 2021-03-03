Budget 2021: Public support Sunak's measures, according to YouGov poll

Almost half of respondents to YouGov’s snap poll said that they supported the Budget measures announced by Rishi Sunak today from what they had heard and read, while only 11 per cent said they opposed the budget.

However, at this early stage 42 per cent of the respondents are still unsure and reported that they didn’t know enough about the budget yet to make a decision.

Read more: Budget 2021: As it happened

The public are also generally supportive of Rishi Sunak’s decision to end Covid support in September rather than earlier, with almost half of respondents agreeing with the move.

Of those who didn’t agree 16 per cent said that support should end sooner while a slightly smaller section, 14 per cent, said that the support should end later.

More than two-thirds, 69 per cent, said they agreed with a corporation tax rise for businesses earning a profit over £250,000.

That’s despite the Institute of Fiscal Studies saying the move will “lead firms to invest less in the UK in the medium run, which will in turn depress economic activity and reduce the revenue generated by the tax rise”.

Among 2019 Conservative voters the majority was even larger with 76 per cent of Tory supporters saying they supported the corporation tax rises.