Alcopops out, frozen berries in: How Brits’ shopping habits are changing the inflation basket

Brits are swapping alcopops for frozen fruit as the nation looks to favour more healthy and environmental options in 2023, statistics from the ONS’ inflation basket can reveal.

The tool which measures consumer spending patterns has also shown that non-chart CDs, and digital compact cameras have disappeared from UK shopping lists in the past year, as consumers continue to favour smartphones over clunky technology.

”The impact of mobile phone technology continues to resonate with the removal of CDs and digital cameras from our basket, reflecting how most of us listen to music and take pictures straight from our phones these days,” Mike Hardie, deputy director of price transformation at the ONS, said.

With the year quickly being defined by a hike in living costs and soaring food inflation, frozen fruit is growing in popularity with savvy consumers adding the goods to their basket to save costs on home-made smoothies.

Frozen berries are significantly cheaper in value compared to their fresh counterparts, with Aldi selling frozen berries for just £1.50 and compared to £2.99 for fresh blueberries.

The basket reflects a changing market

The figures by the ONS, also showed that when consumers did decide to splash the cash, they made an environmentally friendly purchase with electric bikes also growing in popularity.

Furthermore, shoppers have also invested in protecting their homes, with doorbell and security cameras also growing in popularity.

“The latest inflation basket reflects a changing market – one that is both increasingly technologically savvy and health conscious it seems with e-bikes, home security cameras, soundbars and frozen berries among the new additions,” Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, said.

He continued: “As habits change, what is counted as “everyday” has evolved. The ONS basket of goods become ever more diverse, with the inclusion of products that some of us wouldn’t even dream of buying,” Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, said.

“While headline inflation is cooling, the improvements needed in order for Britons to feel good about where inflation is heading are yet to be seen. Most of us are feeling the force of inflation on our finances most through our spending on groceries and energy bills.”