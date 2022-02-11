Brits flock back to country’s drinking holes in sign of normalising spending

Brits are flocking back to the country’s drinking holes after Covid-19 restrictions were scrapped last month, revealed fresh figures released yesterday.

Social spending is nearly back to pre-pandemic levels as the end of Plan B curbs encouraged consumers to return to their favourite pubs, bars and restaurants.

According to data released by the Office for National Statistics, social spending is running at 98 per cent of its February 2020 levels.

The sharp turnaround in spending illustrates the scale of the recovery from the depths of the Covid-19 crisis the UK’s hospitality industry has undergone.

An estimated 1.4bn fewer pints were sold last year, translating into £5.7bn of lost revenue for the hospitality industry, according to figures from the British Beer and Pub Association released today.

Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association, said: “Every unsold pint is a stark reminder of the dislocating effect Covid-19 restrictions had on our sector and the communities our pubs sit at the heart of.”

Timely indicators of UK economic activity pointed to the rebound in spending gathering momentum, in a sign the virus’s influence on consumer behaviour is petering out.

The number of seated diners at UK restaurants is now 12 per cent above pre-pandemic levels, while the volume of daily flights in the country jumped 17 per cent in just a week.