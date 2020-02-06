Brits became less happy amid Brexit deadlock, figures show

Brits became significantly less satisfied with their lives in the third quarter of 2019 for the first time since official records began, figures showed today, as people became gloomy about their future job prospects.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has measured personal and economic well-being in the UK since 2011 in an effort not to solely focus on GDP growth.

According to the ONS’s measure, average life satisfaction fell 0.7 per cent in the months from July to September compared to a year earlier. People in Britain also felt less happy and less satisfied with their lives.

Rising concerns about future employment may go some way to explaining the fall in happiness.

“People who are employed and are more concerned about their job security report worse levels of well-being than those who are less concerned,” the ONS said.

Although Britain’s unemployment rate is at a record low, Brits were increasingly anxious about their job security in the third quarter and were less hopeful about economic growth.

In the July to September period of last year, Britain was in Brexit deadlock. The economy was slowing as businesses put investment decisions on hold, making people gloomy about growth and their future prospects.

Yet since the December General Election – which saw the Conservatives win a landslide majority and take Britain out of the EU last week – firms and households have reported rising confidence.

Should this translate into more confidence about future employment, there could be an uptick in the well-being gauge at the start of 2020.

In the July to September period, however, average anxiety ratings remained at an elevated level, the ONS said. Around 10.6m people reporting high anxiety.

George Bangham, economist at the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “It’s too early to know what’s driven this fall. However, we know that the key drivers of personal well-being are health, home and job quality.

“The government should therefore strengthen its work on better work, decent homes and stronger healthcare as a route to higher well-being.”

