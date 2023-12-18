Time for a check-up: British public policy is ignoring the signs of trouble to come

The vast majority of the nation’s toothaches, one can fairly assume, could probably be prevented. A combination of regular brushing, flossing, and trips to the dentist will probably keep most people’s gnashers in good order.

The problem, of course, is that routines slip. And then, suddenly, it’s two cavities and a root canal in January.

Like a Brit who can feel their teeth falling apart but doesn’t fancy a trip to the chair, British public policy is helpfully ignoring the signs of trouble to come.

Housing is our most obvious concern; like dealing with one’s teeth, it’s difficult and irritating and more than a little uncomfortable. So we’re, so far, sticking our heads in the sand and hoping it all works out in the end.

This isn’t sustainable. That new planning permissions are currently falling, rather than spiking, is a staggering failure of our decision-making framework from local authority to central government.

The solutions remain broadly simple. Liberal planning restrictions, a simplified application process and more joined up thinking on new housing and new transport links working together. Allow people the chance to build and they, usually, will.

If all worked as hoped and the country embarked on a huge house building programme, there would be losers, at least in the short term. Specifically, those relying on house prices to increase, forever and ever.



In the longer term, however, politicians must recognise that sky high property prices risk trapping economic growth and opportunity for decades to come. It’s time for politicians to don their white coats and do something radical with the nation’s wonky front teeth.