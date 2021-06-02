British Council appoints Oliver Wyman boss as new chief executive

The British Council has today announced the appointment of Oliver Wyman boss Scott McDonald as its new chief executive.

McDonald, who will take charge on 1 September, succeeds interim CEO Kate-Ewart Biggs who will move into the role of deputy chief executive.

“It is a huge privilege to be joining the British Council at this important moment in its history,” McDonald said.

“The UK has the ability to make enormous contributions to the world and the British Council is a critical part of ensuring a strong future global role for the UK.”

Read more: FTSE 100 opens higher to continue June surge

Raab commends appointment

McDonald will lead the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, providing direction to the British Council.

He is currently chief executive and president of global management firm Oliver Wyman Group and vice-chairman of professional services company Marsh McLennan.

“The British Council is a vital soft power asset for the UK. Its leadership matters and I’m delighted that Scott McDonald will become the Council’s new CEO,” said Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.

Read more: Covid hospital admissions still tracking below even most optimistic SAGE scenarios

British Council ethos

The British Council aims to build trust between the UK and other countries through arts and culture and the English language.

Last year, it reached over 80m people directly and 791m people overall including online, broadcasts and publications.

“I am absolutely delighted to welcome Scott to the British Council,” said Stevie Spring, chairman of the organisation.

“His extensive global experience, impressive track record, inclusive management style and passion for culture and education are exactly what we need to steer the organisation through this post Covid-19 period and beyond.”

Read more: Arch-Brexiter Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin pushes for work visa for EU pint pullers