British Chambers of Commerce calls for commercial eviction ban extension

One of the UK’s largest business lobbies has called for the government to extend its commercial eviction ban beyond March as businesses continue to face strict Covid-19 restrictions.

The British Chambers of Commerce said today that businesses desperately needed certainty beyond March, with the majority of British businesses still expected to be closed even when current Covid restrictions are eased.

Housing secretary Robert Jenrick moved to extend the business eviction ban to the end of March in December, after it was originally supposed to end months earlier.

The legislation sees landlords blocked from evicting commercial tenants if they are in rental arrears.

It goes alongside a similar eviction ban for private renters.

When asked about the potential of the business eviction ban being extended past March on Wednesday, Rishi Sunak told MPs: “The housing secretary is very engaged with this issue and works with the industry to put in place various codes of practice to encourage good and constructive dialogue between landlords and tenants through a difficult situation.”

The Prime Minister’s announcement yesterday that there will be no easing of the England Covid lockdown before 8 March will mean many businesses will not be open until well after the eviction ban ends.

The British Chambers of Commerce’s head of people policy Jane Gratton said this new reality meant that “businesses would welcome the additional flexibility and pragmatism that an extension to the eviction ban would bring to help weather this period of tightened restrictions”.

“Any decision taken by the government that gives landlords and tenants a chance to plan for the successful restart of their operations will be welcomed by Chamber members,” she said.

“The BCC engages regularly with government to ensure all businesses receive the financial support commensurate with the restrictions placed upon them.”

Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government spokesperson said: “Throughout the pandemic we have taken unprecedented action to support businesses and high streets as well as safeguard millions of jobs.

“This includes passing legislation to protect businesses from eviction and insolvency if they are struggling to pay rent due to Covid-19.

“We have also published a Code of Practice for commercial landlords and tenants to help them reach agreement over rental arrears in a fair an open way.”