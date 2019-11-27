British American Tobacco projects strong year despite US vaping slowdown

British American Tobacco (BAT) said today it expected a strong 2019, despite being hit by a slowdown in the US vaping markets amid a health scare and regulatory crackdown.

The cigarette-maker, which owns brands such as Lucky Strike, Camel and Rothmans, said it expected a “strong financial performance on an adjusted basis” in a pre-close trading update.

BAT said revenue growth in its new category, which includes e-cigarettes, was expected to be at the lower end of its range of 30-50 per cent, “reflecting the recent slowdown in the US vapour market”.

Overall, the company said it expected constant currency adjusted revenue growth in the upper half of its 3-5 per cent guidance range.

It also forecast constant currency adjusted operating profit growth in the upper half of its 5-7 per cent guidance range.

Chief executive Jack Bowles said: “We expect to deliver a strong performance in 2019, building on the good progress we made in the first half.”

Bowles said he expected the “issues around vaping in the US” to lead to a “better and stronger regulatory environment in which we are well placed to succeed”.

In the US there has been a series of reports in recent months linking deaths and respiratory illnesses to vaping products.

Some US states have temporarily banned e-cigarettes in reaction to the health scare, retailer Walmart decided to stop selling e-cigarettes and Apple has removed all vaping-related apps for its app store.

In September, Imperial Brands said its vaping business would fall short of expectations after a “marked slowdown” in the sector.

