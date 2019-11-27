City Talk
Schroders Talk
The greater a market’s valuation, the smaller the likely future returns
Wednesday 27 November 2019 7:50 am

British American Tobacco projects strong year despite US vaping slowdown


Share

British American Tobacco (BAT) said today it expected a strong 2019, despite being hit by a slowdown in the US vaping markets amid a health scare and regulatory crackdown.

The cigarette-maker, which owns brands such as Lucky Strike, Camel and Rothmans, said it expected a “strong financial performance on an adjusted basis” in a pre-close trading update.

Read more: US vaping deaths hit growth at Imperial Brands

BAT said revenue growth in its new category, which includes e-cigarettes, was expected to be at the lower end of its range of 30-50 per cent, “reflecting the recent slowdown in the US vapour market”.


Overall, the company said it expected constant currency adjusted revenue growth in the upper half of its 3-5 per cent guidance range.

It also forecast constant currency adjusted operating profit growth in the upper half of its 5-7 per cent guidance range.

Read more: Vaping ‘a problem’, says Trump as officials move to ban flavoured e-cigarettes

Chief executive Jack Bowles said: “We expect to deliver a strong performance in 2019, building on the good progress we made in the first half.” 

Bowles said he expected the “issues around vaping in the US” to lead to a “better and stronger regulatory environment in which we are well placed to succeed”.

In the US there has been a series of reports in recent months linking deaths and respiratory illnesses to vaping products.

Some US states have temporarily banned e-cigarettes in reaction to the health scare, retailer Walmart decided to stop selling e-cigarettes and Apple has removed all vaping-related apps for its app store.


In September, Imperial Brands said its vaping business would fall short of expectations after a “marked slowdown” in the sector.

Share





Related articles

European stock markets fall on China data and Brexit

Dividend growth slows in third quarter as profit slowdown bites

James Booth

British American Tobacco shares jump after US shelves tough regulations

Harry Robertson
Global technology company Smiths Group today announced that its guidance for the year remained unchanged, based on a strong first quarter performance.

Smiths Group shares jump on the back of strong first quarter growth

Edward Thicknesse