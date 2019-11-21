British Airways passengers face huge delays after 'technical issue'

British Airways warned customers that it is working hard to fix a “technical issue” this morning, warning of flight cancellations and delays.



The airline said a small number of flights arriving at Gatwick and Heathrow airports are affecting and that it is offering passengers “alternative arrangements”.

Passengers across the globe have complained of British Airways flight delays. One flyer, Liz Yates, told the Mirror that her flight from Orlando to Gatwick was delayed due to an apparent power outage.



“The pilot said they don’t want us to board until they have a flight plan and because all the computers at Gatwick have gone down,” she said.



BA told one angry passenger: “Our teams are working hard to resolve a technical issue which is affecting some of our flights​. We're rebooking customers onto alternative flights and offering hotel accommodation where they are unable to continue their journeys tonight.



IT professional Matthew Perry complained: “I would normally empathise with the @British_Airways IT team for a global failure like today, but I'm a passenger with a 22 hour delay, 13 hours from home.



“Personally, IT camaraderie doesn't extend to these lengths.”



One passenger at New York’s JFK airport, simply asked BA: “Please let us off the plane.”



Another Twitter user, Madeleine, complained she had been stuck for almost a whole day in Japan due to the IT glitch.



“23 hours extra in Japan because @British_Airways couldn't provide flight plans!,” she tweeted.

Another passenger complained of being stuck on the runway at Las Vegas.

"Been sat on the plane for 1 hour now on the ground at Las Vegas waiting to depart," he said.

"No air con due to the ground unit not working. The heat is truly awful and sticky. No idea why we haven’t pushed back. It’s appalling way to treat a whole plane load of customers."



