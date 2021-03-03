Brian Mattingley leaves 888 to become Playtech chair

Gambling software developer Playtech has concluded its near two year search for a chairman, appointing 888 chair Brian Mattingley to the role.

Mattingley will become the long-term successor to Alan Jackson who announced he was stepping down from Playtech almost two years ago. He replaces Claire Milne who has served as interim chair since May 2020.

Shares in both Playtech and 888 jumped more than three per cent this morning.

The appointment ends Mattingley’s fifteen year tenure on 888’s board. He first joined the firm in 2005 as a non-executive director before being appointed chief executive in March 2012. He has been 888’s non-executive chairman since 2016.

The appointment will come as a relief to Playtech shareholders after a year of disruption induced by the pandemic. In September the firm announced revenue had slumped 22.5 per cent in the first half of the year.

“In selecting the new Chair, we wanted to appoint an individual with significant online gambling experience and a track record of delivering high levels of corporate governance and stakeholder engagement in a highly regulated and fast-growing industry,” Milne said. “We are delighted that someone of Brian’s calibre is joining the Board”.

Meanwhile 888 announced former Labour adviser Lord Jonathan Mendelsohn would take the reins at 888.

“I would like to thank Brian for his extensive contribution to the Group, and for the time we have spent together to ensure a smooth handover of responsibilities, and I wish him well in his new opportunity. I am looking forward to continuing to work with the Board and the management team to deliver the Group’s growth strategy and generate further stakeholder value,” he said.

