The UK and EU will reportedly resume trade talks in a final push to agree a Brexit deal, after a weekend of tough negotiations.

Multiple reports suggest there has been a major breakthrough on fishing rights – one of the key sticking points – although this has been denied by Number 10.

The UK’s chief negotiator, David Frost, will continue talks with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier today, while the PM will speak to European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

Both sides had all but finalised terms on the level of access for EU boats to seas within the UK’s economic zone, with a transition period of between five and seven years, according to The Guardian.

The talks are coming down to the wire with the UK due to leave the transition period on 31 December. If the two sides cannot agree a deal Britain will crash out on the World Trade Organisation rules.

The main sticking point in talks is now a so-called “ratchet clause” under which the UK would have to follow EU environmental, social and labour standards or face tariffs on exports.

The two sides are also thrashing out an agreement on the so-called level playing field, which would see the UK adhere to the EU on issues like state aid and workers’ rights.

The deal will still need to be ratified by the UK Parliament, as well as the European Parliament and EU leaders.

French President Emmanuel Macron has already warned he will veto any deal and has indicated Barnier may be conceding too much to achieve a deal.

Irish Taoiseach Micheal Martin described negotiations as being “on a knife edge”.

“My gut instinct is that it is 50-50 right now. I don’t think one can be overly optimistic about a resolution emerging,” he told Ireland’s RTE broadcaster.