Brexit negotiations stalled over positive Covid case

Brexit talks have been put on hold today after a member of the EU negotiating team tested positive for Covid.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said he and his UK counterpart Lord David Frost had decided to put talks on ice “for a short period of time”.

Time is running short for both sides to close a deal before the UK leaves the EU’s single market and customs union on 31 December.

Downing Street sources said this week that an agreement would not be reached this week in any case.

A government spokesperson said it was discussing with the EU what the positive test means for negotiations, with speculation mounting that key members of each team will need to self-isolate.

“One of the negotiators in my team has tested positive for Covid-19,” Barnier tweeted.

“With David Frost we have decided to suspend the negotiations at our level for a short period. The teams will continue their work in full respect of guidelines.”

Frost tweeted that he was “in close contact” with Barnier about the situation.

“The health of our teams comes first,” he said.

“I would like to thank the European Commission for their immediate help and support.”

The halt in talks may provide a large blow to the hopes of securing a deal this month, particularly if members of each team are forced to self-isolate.

Talks are still deadlocked, with state subsidy regulations, which are a part of the level playing field talks, and fisheries the largest barriers to a deal.

Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Monday that serious progress needed to be made this week.

“We have got to make big progress this week, hopefully we have got to get the big issues resolved in principle this week,” he said.

A Number 10 spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The Prime Minister set out that the weekend that he is keen to secure a deal with the EU, but not at the cost of our core principles of sovereignty.

“Significant issues do remain, particularly around fisheries and the so-called level playing field.”