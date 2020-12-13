Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will speak at lunchtime today in a bid to save faltering post-Brexit trade negotiations.

The pair are expected to decide today whether there is a pathway to a trade deal, with less than three weeks left until the UK will leave the EU’s single market and customs union.

Read more: EU banks losing appetite for exposure to Brexit Britain

Fears of a no-deal Brexit have risen dramatically over the past week as both sides continue to say they are far apart in negotiations.

Future fisheries arrangements, business subsidy regulations as a part of level playing field talks and the overall governance of the deal are the three largest barriers to a deal.

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC today that there has to be movement on fisheries and level playing field talks today from the EU for talks to continue.

He said: “Will the EU move on the two key issues of level playing field and fisheries? If there is the will to do that, there is progress to be made.

“The bar is quite high for us to keep talking – we would need a political commitment to move on those two key issues.”

More to follow