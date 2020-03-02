Brexit and international trade policy leader joins EY’s trade team

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

EY has strengthened its International Trade and Brexit team with the key appointment of leading global trade specialist, Sally Jones.

Specialising in trade policy, from both a global and Brexit perspective, Sally joins EY as partner and trade policy leader, having previously worked at Big Four competitor, Deloitte.



Sally has worked with clients across multiple industries including FTSE 100, Fortune 500, privately owned companies and trade associations. She brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, helping businesses to navigate the complexities of trading in an increasingly complex world.

Commenting on her new role, Sally said:

“Businesses have faced a sustained period of uncertainty, from the US trade wars to the rise of trade in services and the impact of e-commerce. It’s left many international businesses unclear on how they trade with the UK, the EU, and other markets globally. EY has first-rate credentials as international trade advisors, able to alleviate some of the uncertainties of trading in the modern world. I am looking forward to building on the team’s success and market leading reputation, helping UK businesses succeed on a global stage.”

Marc Bunch, EY partner and global trade leader, said: “There is an unprecedented level of market demand from companies looking to create or refresh their trade policies on a global scale. Sally has a rare skillset that will really benefit our clients. I’m thrilled that she’s joining us.”

Jamie Ratcliffe, EY partner and head of indirect tax, commented: “Sally brings unique experience and credentials, helping some of the world’s top businesses to compete on a global stage. This appointment significantly bolsters what is already a strong, high performing team that has been at the forefront of advising UK businesses.”

Under the remit of the UK Professional & Business Services Council, Sally founded and chairs the Trade Technical Group, on behalf of the UK government’s Departments for International Trade and Business, and the Ministry of Justice. The Group takes pro bono commissions across a wide range of trade policy matters, to aid the UK government’s negotiations with the EU and the rest of the world.

In her new role she will also continue to have frequent interactions with the UK government and the EU, helping to gain the necessary perspectives to aid clients in their future trade strategies.