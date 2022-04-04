Bidding war looming: Ted Baker launches formal sale process as retail giant receives yet another takeover offer

A branch of Ted Baker stands on Regent Street in London

Ted Baker has launched a formal sale process after receiving a third takeover move by US private equity suitor Sycamore Partners.

Shares in the company jumped on Monday morning after the fashion brand said it had also received another “unsolicited” approach by an unnamed party.

It comes a week after Ted Baker rejected two takeover approaches by Sycamore, the latter of which valued the business at £254m.