Breaking: Nobel Peace Prize goes to World Food Programme

The 2020 Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded to the World Food Programme.

The UN programme was awarded the prize at a ceremony in Oslo today, with chairman of the Norwegian Nobel committee Berit Reiss-Anderson crediting the body with ensuring food can not be used as a weapon of war.

The official announcement credits the WFP for “its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict.”

Reiss-Anderson said the work of the WFP is “of benefit to humankind, that all nations of the world should be able to endorse and support.”

The WFP was chosen from a list of more than 300 candidates.

Some had expected the World Health Organisation to take the prize.

Last year’s award was handed to Dr. Abiy Ahmed for his efforts to bring peace between Ethiopia and Eritrea.