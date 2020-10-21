Mayor "cannot accept" TfL bailout conditions - including a Council Tax hike

Sadiq Khan has today warned he “cannot accept” conditions attached to Whitehall’s bailout of Transport for London.

The Mayor claims those demands include the extension of the £15 congestion charge to the North and South Circular, above-inflation fare increases and a back-door increase to Londoners’ Council Tax bills.

Central Government and TfL have been locked in negotiations over a settlement to plug a multi-billion pound hole in the transport body’s finances, after lockdown regulations reduced revenues across the network.

The row, which centres on what changes TfL would have to make in order to receive emergency funding, threatens the ability of the network to keep running.

On Tuesday evening, reports emerged that the Department for Transport were considering seizing control of TfL from City Hall.

Mayor Khan escalated the war of words this morning, saying: “I simply cannot accept this Government plan, which would hit Londoners with a triple whammy of higher costs at a time when so many people are already facing hardship.”

Government figures have become increasingly frustrated over recent days with what one described to City A.M. as “Khan’s bluster” as negotiations turned sour.

Mayor’s demands

Khan has asked for just shy of £5bn to keep the network running for the next 18 months. A previous bailout deal of £1.6bn was signed in May.

The Mayor claims the Department for Transport is asking for the congestion charge zone to be extended, for TfL fares to increase by more than one per cent above inflation and for the introduction of a new Council Tax precept charge in the capital.

The latter would be seen as particularly controversial as London boroughs already charge significantly above the national average.

“The Government should be supporting Londoners through this difficult time – not making ill-advised and draconian proposals which will choke off our economic recovery,” the Mayor said.

He continued: “Ministers already forced TfL to bring forward proposals to increase the cost and hours of the congestion charge in May – now they want to expand it to cover four million more Londoners.”

Negotiations will continue after a two-week sticking plaster was agreed last week.