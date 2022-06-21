In the shadow of Grenfell: 60 London firefighters rush to blaze at high-rise block in Shepherd’s Bush, area evacuated

London Fire Brigade said eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters have rushed to Queensdale Crescent in West London.

Firefighters are at the scene, not far from the sight of the Grenfell Tower fire, to fight the blaze at a high-rise block in Shepherd’s Bush.

The brigade said half of a flat on the 12th floor of the building was on fire.

Conservative MP for Kensington Felicity Buchan described news of the fire as “very concerning” and said aerial appliances had been deployed to the scene.

She tweeted: “Very concerning to hear about the high-rise fire at Queensdale Crescent in Shepherds Bush.

“I am told by @LondonFire that 8 fire engines are there, 60 firefighters and a 32mm aerial appliance.

“A 64mm one has been called.”

London Ambulance Service said it is responding to the fire in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, and is treating “a number of patients” at the scene.

In a statement on Twitter, LAS said: “London Ambulance Service is responding to a fire in Queensdale Crescent, W11, alongside colleagues from the London Fire Brigade. We have dispatched multiple resources to the scene and are treating a number of patients.”