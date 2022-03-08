Calls to boycott Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Pizza Hut and McDonald’s over refusal to quit Russia

Coca-Cola, Pizza Hut, McDonalds and Pepsi (Photos by Shahbaz Ali, Mishaal Zahed, NIKHIL on Unsplash)

Major international food and drink brands including Coca-Cola, McDonalds, PepsiCo and Pizza Hut have refused to close outlets in Russia – leading to calls for boycotts from campaigners.

Companies have faced mounting calls to quit selling their products in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, as other major international brands such as Apple and Netflix pulled the plug.

This comes after Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine two weeks ago, with hundreds dying, thousands being injured, and according to the United Nations, more than 2 million being made refugees.

On Tuesday, social media users responded to brands such as Coca-Cola, McDonalds, PepsiCo and Pizza Hut refusing to stop trading in Russia, with has tags ‘#BoycottCocaCola’, ‘#BoycottPepsi’ and ‘#BoycottMcDonalds’ all trending on Twitter.

Others vowed to shun products for companies still operating in Russia, as the international community ratchets up international sanctions and makes Moscow isolated. Major brands including Shell, BP and ExxonMobil have all quit Moscow in the last week, with other penalties including sporting isolation and cancelled sponsorship deals with the Premier League and Champions League.

Last week, Ukrainian chain store Novus announced it would stop selling Coca-Cola products such as Coke, Fanta, Schweppes and BomAqua mineral water, according to the Independent, criticising the conglomerate as being “shameless” for continuing to “worth for the invaders in full strength”.

Washington Post reported this week, that while many brands can decide the fate of its branches in Russia, others such as Starbucks, Papa John’s, KFC and Pizza Hut, are owned by through franchises, which have more autonomy.